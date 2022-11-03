SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Ferrum College President Resigns Abruptly

By

Josh Moody
November 3, 2022

David Johns, president of Ferrum College, is stepping down abruptly, though reportedly on good terms.

Ferrum, a small private college in Virginia, announced Tuesday that Johns’s resignation would be effective Nov. 7, less than a week after he officially gave notice. But a college spokesperson said campus leaders, including members of the Board of Trustees, were aware that he was considering resigning, and his exit was timed to coincide with the end of Ferrum’s fall semester.

The college will now move to appoint an interim president to take over upon his departure.

Johns had served as Ferrum’s president since 2018.

The resignation comes after Johns was unveiled last month as one of four finalists for the presidency of Northern New Mexico College, The Roanoke Times reported. However, the newspaper noted that Johns had withdrawn his candidacy for that position. The newspaper reported that Johns was also in the running for the presidency of Wenatchee Valley College in Washington and is scheduled for a visit there on the day his resignation becomes effective.

Ferrum College did not comment on whether Johns was leaving to pursue another presidency.

