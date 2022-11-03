Kentucky Community College System Replaces Lost Diplomas

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System plans to replace for free paper copies of diplomas, certificates or other academic credentials the institution awarded that were lost during natural disasters, WYMT reported.

Students and alumni from eight colleges in the system are eligible. These institutions serve areas of western Kentucky affected by tornadoes late last year and areas of eastern Kentucky that were recently flooded. Replacing a lost diploma or credential usually costs between $25 and $35 for printing and mailing, but KCTCS administrators announced Wednesday that those fees would be waived.

“We want to do whatever we can to support our students and alumni impacted by these historic and devastating events,” Paul Czarapata, president of the system, said in the announcement. “As our students, their families, friends and our business partners rebuild and repair, we hope that providing complimentary access to important documents will help provide them a sense of certainty and the tools necessary to build a brighter future.”