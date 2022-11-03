Man Pretended to Be Stanford Student for 10 Months

Stanford University officials removed a man from the basement of a campus housing unit last week, the Los Angeles Times reported. William Curry, from Birmingham, Ala., had been living in Stanford dormitories for 10 months, despite not being a Stanford student.

His removal was first reported by The Stanford Daily, the student newspaper.

In a statement, Stanford officials said that although the university has policies in place to prevent nonstudents from living in student housing, “the unique aspects of Mr. Curry’s persistence and ability to integrate himself with our student community has made it clear that gaps exist in those protocols. We will immediately undertake a review to ensure our procedures do not allow for this type of incident to happen again.”