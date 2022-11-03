SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Man Pretended to Be Stanford Student for 10 Months

Scott Jaschik
November 3, 2022

Stanford University officials removed a man from the basement of a campus housing unit last week, the Los Angeles Times reported. William Curry, from Birmingham, Ala., had been living in Stanford dormitories for 10 months, despite not being a Stanford student.

His removal was first reported by The Stanford Daily, the student newspaper.

In a statement, Stanford officials said that although the university has policies in place to prevent nonstudents from living in student housing, “the unique aspects of Mr. Curry’s persistence and ability to integrate himself with our student community has made it clear that gaps exist in those protocols. We will immediately undertake a review to ensure our procedures do not allow for this type of incident to happen again.”

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

