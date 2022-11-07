SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

McPherson College Receives Gift of Up to $500 Million

By

Josh Moody
November 7, 2022

McPherson College in Kansas could be the recipient of a $500 million gift, depending on donor matches. An anonymous donor has reportedly pledged to contribute $2 for every dollar donated by others, with a cap of $500 million.

The gift to the McPherson College endowment—announced Friday—is believed to be the largest gift to a small liberal arts college in history, according to the college. To be eligible for the full $500 million donation, McPherson is seeking to raise $250 million, of which $130 million has already been committed. Now the college has until June 30, 2023, to raise the rest of the money. If the $250 million campaign is successful, McPherson can count on the full $500 million.

The potential $500 million contribution can be paid out over time or upon the donor’s death.

Share Article

Read more by

Josh Moody

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

A white man in a business suit stands at a lectern in front of a crowd of conference attendees.
Divisive Academic Freedom Conference Proceeds
A student in a yarmulke and tzitzit walks past a Yeshiva University library.
Deeply Divided

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Justice Barrett, Again, Rejects Attempt to Block Debt Relief

UPS Loses SATs From El Paso

Washington State Police Officer Quits, Had Engaged in Sexual Activity on Duty

U of Utah Police Will No Longer Say 3 Things

McPherson College Receives Gift of Up to $500 Million

Professor Apologizes for ‘Thriller’ Halloween Costume

Back to Top
 