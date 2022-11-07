Professor Apologizes for ‘Thriller’ Halloween Costume

Holly O’Neill, a professor of chemistry and interim assistant dean of the College of Arts and Science at Washburn University, has apologized for a costume she wore to an on-campus Halloween party, KSNT News reported.

“I sincerely apologize for the unfortunate incident that occurred on October 27th and I am cooperating fully with Washburn’s review of the event,” said a statement from O’Neill. “I appreciate the university looking into the incident and I support their efforts. My costume and makeup was a poor effort to look like a zombie from the ‘Thriller’ video, and I meant no disrespect.”

WIBW News reported that in an effort to look like Michael Jackson, she may have worn blackface.