Compilation on Modernizing Enrollment Management
November 8, 2022
Inside Higher Ed is pleased to release today our latest print-on-demand compilation, “Modernizing Enrollment Management.” You may download a copy here, free. And you may sign up here for a free webcast on the themes of the booklet on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 2 p.m. Eastern.
