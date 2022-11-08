SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Paul Smith’s College Appoints Another President

By

Safia Abdulahi
November 8, 2022

Paul Smith’s College named a new interim president Friday to replace the current president, who was appointed to the position in April. It is the fifth change in leadership at the private institution in New York in the span of two years, the Press Republican reported.

The college’s Board of Trustees named Dan Kelting, currently the executive director of the college’s Adirondack Watershed Institute and vice president for research, to replace Nicholas Hunt-Bull, who was the college’s longtime provost. Board members did not provide a reason for the change in leadership, but they are planning to conduct a national search for a new president, according to the Press Republican. The newspaper said Hunt-Bull declined to comment and will return to being provost.

Hunt-Bull had previously stated that he wanted to create stability for the college after what seemed like a revolving door of presidents coming and going.

Mark Dzwonczyk, chairman of the college’s Board of Trustees, thanked Hunt-Bull in a statement for “providing stability during the previous leadership transition,” the Press-Republican reported.

Kelting is one of the college’s most recognized researchers. Dzwonczyk described him as “a proven administrator” who “has established the Adirondack Watershed Institute as a national leader.”

Kelting told the newspaper that he was not given a reason for the administrative change. He said he plans to work closely with Hunt-Bull and looks forward to building on the college’s momentum and focusing on Paul Smith’s core programs, growing enrollment and supporting students.

“I am thrilled to be able to lead this institution I love during this exciting time of transition and growth,” Kelting said in a statement. “I want to thank Nicholas for his leadership, partnership and friendship, and am looking forward to continuing to work with him.”

