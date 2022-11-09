SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Cornell Suspends All Fraternity Parties, Social Events
All fraternity parties and social events at Cornell University have been suspended after one student reported she was sexually assaulted and four students said they were drugged at off-campus houses that are affiliated with fraternities, The New York Times reported.
The Interfraternity Council made the decision, which was endorsed by Cornell administrators.
“Like you, we are outraged and saddened by the Cornell University Police Department crime alerts issued this weekend,” said a letter from Martha E. Pollack, the president, and Ryan Lombardi, vice president for student and campus life. “We strongly condemn the actions of all individuals responsible for these criminal violations.”
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- Welcome events make the transition to hybrid
- Helping doctoral students build international connections
- Make a difference: collaboration and participation in arts-led research
- Digital first: how to use AI to enhance customer service in universities
- No one agrees on what research leadership is, let alone how to do it well
Most Shared Stories
- Ratings and bias against women, over time
- Some HBCUs strive for R-1 status with record research dollars
- From 3 struggling public colleges, a new university emerges
- Plagiarism and the use of text spinners in class assignments (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- UC San Diego suspends instructor for racist comments
in the Classroom
Course on Whiteness