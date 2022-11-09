SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
L.A. City College Put on Lockdown After Stabbing Near Campus
Los Angeles City College was put on lockdown Monday after a man was found dead near the campus, the Los Angeles Times reported.
The victim, who was not identified but was not a student at the college, was fatally stabbed at a parking garage where many City College students often park. The campus lockdown lasted from 2:00 p.m., when the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was first informed of the killing, until 5:30 p.m., the Times article said.
According to the Times, a suspect believed to have been involved in the stabbing was seen running away from the garage in the area near the campus.
When the incident was initially reported, college officials informed students who were off campus to stay away from the campus and those who were on campus to shelter in place, the Times reported. All in-person classes were also canceled.
According to Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy Miguel Meza, the stabbing was the result of an altercation between two men. College officials tweeted a description of the suspect, whom police are still seeking, and told students to contact the sheriff’s department if they saw someone fitting that description.
Trending Stories
- U.S. election results for 2022 and implications for higher ed
- The insights gained by forcing students to cheat in class (opinion)
- Cal Poly Humboldt President Apologizes for Title IX Remarks
- Speaker Leana Wen Backs Out of Public Health Meeting
- Sasse to Earn More Than $1 Million Annually as Florida President
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- Welcome events make the transition to hybrid
- Make a difference: collaboration and participation in arts-led research
- Helping doctoral students build international connections
- Digital first: how to use AI to enhance customer service in universities
- Teaching within virtual reality worlds: what, why and when
Most Shared Stories
- Ratings and bias against women, over time
- Some HBCUs strive for R-1 status with record research dollars
- From 3 struggling public colleges, a new university emerges
- Plagiarism and the use of text spinners in class assignments (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- UC San Diego suspends instructor for racist comments
in the Classroom
Course on Whiteness