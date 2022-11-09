SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

L.A. City College Put on Lockdown After Stabbing Near Campus

November 9, 2022

Los Angeles City College was put on lockdown Monday after a man was found dead near the campus, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The victim, who was not identified but was not a student at the college, was fatally stabbed at a parking garage where many City College students often park. The campus lockdown lasted from 2:00 p.m., when the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was first informed of the killing, until 5:30 p.m., the Times article said.

According to the Times, a suspect believed to have been involved in the stabbing was seen running away from the garage in the area near the campus.

When the incident was initially reported, college officials informed students who were off campus to stay away from the campus and those who were on campus to shelter in place, the Times reported. All in-person classes were also canceled.

According to Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy Miguel Meza, the stabbing was the result of an altercation between two men. College officials tweeted a description of the suspect, whom police are still seeking, and told students to contact the sheriff’s department if they saw someone fitting that description.

