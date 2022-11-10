FBI Investigating Student Threat at University of Dayton

A student at the University of Dayton was taken into custody this week by campus police after threatening violence on campus, WDTN.com reported.

The student, who was not identified by authorities, posted the threat Monday on Yik Yak, an anonymous social media app used by college students and others.

The FBI is investigating the threat posed by the student, a bureau spokesperson said in a press release.

Another UD student received numerous threats from the student who was arrested stating that a shooting would occur on the campus.

One of the threats stated, “I’m going to shoot up this school today at noon. don’t say I didn’t warn you. Marianist first,” according to WDTN.

The University of Dayton’s Department of Public Safety sent out an alert to the campus Monday stating that the student was in custody and that a criminal investigation was underway.

“University of Dayton Public Safety personnel discovered a potential threat to campus posted on social media today,” the alerts said. “They are taking appropriate measures to investigate, including reaching out to other law enforcement partners for assistance. If you see any activity you find suspicious, please call UD Public Safety at 937-229-2121 or 911.”

Making a threat on social media or by phone, email or text message is considered a federal crime, according to the FBI spokesperson.

“The FBI Cincinnati Field Office immediately utilized legal and investigative resources to identify the account holder who allegedly posted these statements. The information was provided to the University of Dayton Department of Public Safety for further action,” the FBI spokesperson said in the release.

Threats of violence on college campuses, and concerns about the safety of students and faculty, have received more attention nationally in the wake of the recent fatal shooting of a University of Arizona professor by a former student who repeatedly harassed and threatened him.