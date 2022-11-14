3 Students Die in UVA Shooting; 4 U of Idaho Students Die

A University of Virginia student is suspected of killing three and injuring two on campus.

A message from Jim Ryan, the president, sent to the campus at 4:37 a.m. said the university would not release the names of the victims yet.

But the message identified Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. as the suspect.

Jones fled the scene and university police officers are searching for him, in collaboration with others from law enforcement.

“This is a message any leader hopes never to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia,” Ryan wrote.

The university canceled classes for today and remains on lockdown mode.

Four University of Idaho students, meanwhile, were found dead in what is believed to be a homicide incident.

They were together in off-campus residence.

The university announced that classes were canceled today, but all parts of the campus are open.