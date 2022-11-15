SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Brown to Use All Union Labor on Building Projects Over $25M

Josh Moody
November 15, 2022

Brown University will use all union labor on all construction projects over $25 million for the next five years as part of an agreement with Rhode Island Building and Construction Trades Council and Building Futures, a local apprenticeship program, the university announced Monday.

“As Brown continues to invest in spaces for cutting-edge research, dynamic residential life and innovative teaching and learning, we rely on our longstanding partnerships with the talented tradespeople of Providence and Rhode Island to advance our physical campus and support Brown’s mission,” Brown president Christina H. Paxson said in a university news release announcing the agreement to use all union labor. “This new agreement formalizes Brown’s commitment, and we look forward to building on our history of support for career development among construction laborers and seeing even more local residents thrive and succeed.”

The Rhode Island Building and Construction Trades Council represents 16 trade unions and around 10,000 construction workers, according to Brown. Building Futures, an organization that helps low-income workers embark on construction careers, is reportedly comprised of 75 percent people of color, thus building on Brown’s diversity, equity and inclusion work, according to a university statement, which notes Brown has worked with the group since 2012.

Josh Moody

