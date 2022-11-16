SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Arizona Measure for Undocumented Students Passes
November 16, 2022
An Arizona ballot measure to allow undocumented students who live in the state to pay in-state tuition rates has passed, the Associated Press reported.
The measure was on last week’s ballots, but the total votes were not sufficient until Monday for the AP to declare that the measure passed.
“This shows there is bipartisan broad consensus about immigration solutions,” said Rebecca Shi, executive director of the national American Business Immigration Coalition.
