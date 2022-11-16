NCAA Reports Graduation Rates for Athletes

Ninety percent of Division I college athletes who entered college in 2015 graduated within six years, the National Collegiate Athletic Association reported Tuesday, using its Graduation Success Rate measure that excludes athletes who leave their institution in good academic standing and includes those who transfer into the institution and graduate. Using the standard federal graduation rate, 69 percent of Division I athletes graduated within six years, compared to 70 percent of all students at their institutions.

Division II athletes graduated at an 88 percent rate using the division’s Academic Success Rate calculation, with a federal graduate rate of 60 percent, compared to 52 percent for the overall student bodies at those institutions.

Division III athletes had an Academic Success Rate of 88 percent and a federal graduation rate of 70 percent, compared to 67 percent for the overall student bodies at those institutions.