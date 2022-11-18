Purdue Student Accused of Stabbing Roommate to Death

A Purdue University student is accused of murdering his former roommate, stabbing him repeatedly and then notifying the police that his roommate was dead in their dorm room, according to CBS News.

Ji Min Sha, 22, allegedly stabbed his former roommate, Varun Manish Chheda, 20, to death on Oct. 5. Sha called the police, and when officers arrived to his dorm room, they found him in bloody clothes, according to ABC 7.

Sha allegedly stabbed Chheda multiple times in the head and neck with a folding knife that the police found on the floor near where his body was discovered. The autopsy report listed “multiple sharp force traumatic injuries,” according to the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office.

Sha plans to seek an insanity defense in his trial and requested that the court appoint psychiatrists to examine his mental state, according to news reports.

Sha is currently being held without bond at the Tippecanoe County Jail in Indianapolis, according to ABC 7.