SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Purdue Student Accused of Stabbing Roommate to Death

By

Safia Abdulahi
November 18, 2022

A Purdue University student is accused of murdering his former roommate, stabbing him repeatedly and then notifying the police that his roommate was dead in their dorm room, according to CBS News.

Ji Min Sha, 22, allegedly stabbed his former roommate, Varun Manish Chheda, 20, to death on Oct. 5. Sha called the police, and when officers arrived to his dorm room, they found him in bloody clothes, according to ABC 7.

Sha allegedly stabbed Chheda multiple times in the head and neck with a folding knife that the police found on the floor near where his body was discovered. The autopsy report listed “multiple sharp force traumatic injuries,” according to the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office.

Sha plans to seek an insanity defense in his trial and requested that the court appoint psychiatrists to examine his mental state, according to news reports.

Sha is currently being held without bond at the Tippecanoe County Jail in Indianapolis, according to ABC 7.

Share Article

Read more by

Safia Abdulahi

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

A group of Black students surround Myra Harris, a Black woman, and hold a sign reading "Welcome home Ms. Harris"
A Building by Any Other Name
Virginia Foxx, an older white woman with white hair and glasses.
Republicans Will Be Back in Charge of House
The Times Higher Education logo, with a red T, a purple H and a blue E.
European Universities Adjust Schedules to Save on Energy

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Florida’s Divisive Concepts Law Halted

Biden to Ask Supreme Court to Reverse Injunction

Former DePaul Student Sentenced to Prison in Terrorism Case

DOJ Outlines Process for Student Loan Relief in Bankruptcy

Purdue Student Accused of Stabbing Roommate to Death

HBCU Team Withdraws From Tournament After Racist Incident

Back to Top
 