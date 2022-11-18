SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Students Sue Seattle U Over Degree It Couldn’t Award
Four former and current students have sued Seattle University over a degree that the state said it couldn’t award, KING 5 News reported.
The students expected to receive a master’s degree in nursing. One student said she even received a diploma and applied for jobs in California, where she found out that Washington State had not approved the degree.
The degree and related expenses cost the students about $70,000 each.
A statement from Seattle University said, “We regret the way information was communicated … about a proposed master’s degree option. Upon being notified by the state commission this was an infraction, we quickly remedied our communications and notified the affected students. The commission subsequently considered the matter resolved without the need for any further action.”
