SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Bus Crash Kills Brandeis Student, Injures 27
November 21, 2022
A bus carrying Brandeis University students back to campus from a hockey game at Northeastern University Saturday night crashed, leaving one student dead and 27 others injured, NBC Boston reported.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- A model for deploying AI across a university and region
- Does the UK need an observatory for university engagement with policymakers?
- Successful classroom discussions begin long before anyone speaks
- Build effective rubrics in just five steps
- To save higher education, we must look beyond traditional university models
You may also be interested in...
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
A Matter of Public Concern
Commonplace or a Painful Practice?
7 Surprising and Significant Student Tech Use Stats to Know