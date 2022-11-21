SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Fairfield U Has Lowest Share of Pell Recipients
November 21, 2022
Fairfield University has the lowest percentage of Pell Grant recipients of any college in the U.S., The New York Times reported.
Fairfield enrolls only 7.5 percent. The data come from a study by James Murphy for the organization Education Reform Now. Tied for second place, at 8.1 percent, were Tulane University and Bates College.
Corry Unis, Fairfield’s vice president for strategic enrollment management, said, “Built upon the bedrock of a sustainable academic and economic model, we continue to work to make Fairfield more accessible to as many students as possible.”
