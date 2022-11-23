Lawmakers Complain of Racist Images at U of Illinois Chicago

Two members of Congress and a state representative from Illinois have written to the University of Illinois at Chicago to complain about “the disturbing racist imagery and tropes [used] by a professor at the UIC College of Dentistry. There are also additional reports of this professor using racist imagery and tropes in their teaching. This unacceptable behavior has no place in our society, let alone in an educational setting.”

They added, “A recent revelation made us aware of a noose appearing in a PowerPoint presentation for seven years, which is disturbing. This professor has continued to teach without any response or action from the university. Students of color have reportedly continued to be targeted at the university from being asked about their ’natural hair’ to being called the n-word.” The letter did not identify the professor.

The Chicago Tribune reported that Adrienne Nazon, vice president of external relations and communications, said university administrators launched an investigation into the allegations and will respond to the legislators. “UIC does not tolerate discrimination or harassment in any form anywhere on campus. The university is committed to a safe, respectful and welcoming campus environment for students and staff, both in and outside of the classroom,” she said.