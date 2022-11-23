SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Lawmakers Complain of Racist Images at U of Illinois Chicago

By

Scott Jaschik
November 23, 2022

Two members of Congress and a state representative from Illinois have written to the University of Illinois at Chicago to complain about “the disturbing racist imagery and tropes [used] by a professor at the UIC College of Dentistry. There are also additional reports of this professor using racist imagery and tropes in their teaching. This unacceptable behavior has no place in our society, let alone in an educational setting.”

They added, “A recent revelation made us aware of a noose appearing in a PowerPoint presentation for seven years, which is disturbing. This professor has continued to teach without any response or action from the university. Students of color have reportedly continued to be targeted at the university from being asked about their ’natural hair’ to being called the n-word.” The letter did not identify the professor.

The Chicago Tribune reported that Adrienne Nazon, vice president of external relations and communications, said university administrators launched an investigation into the allegations and will respond to the legislators. “UIC does not tolerate discrimination or harassment in any form anywhere on campus. The university is committed to a safe, respectful and welcoming campus environment for students and staff, both in and outside of the classroom,” she said.

Share Article

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Carlos “Two Bears” Gonzales, a Native American man with dark hair, stands in front of the First Peoples’ Center.
‘Thankstaking’ Celebrations
Gain Momentum
A tower on the UC Berkeley campus and a view of San Francisco Bay beyond, at dusk.
Berkeley (Finally) Agrees
to Make Online Content Accessible
President Biden, an older white man with white hair, at a microphone.
Payment Pause Extended Amid Legal Battles

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Defeated Sheriff Candidate Objects to Decisive Student Votes

Saudis Celebrate World Cup Victory by Giving Students Day Off

Lawmakers Complain of Racist Images at U of Illinois Chicago

Calls for Removal of U of Arizona Administrator Grow

Survey Notes Benefits of Public Service Loan Forgiveness

Record Application Year for Tennessee Promise

Back to Top
 