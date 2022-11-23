SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

UCLA Law Drops Out of ‘U.S. News’ Rankings

By

Scott Jaschik
November 23, 2022

The law school of the University of California, Los Angeles, announced Tuesday that it is dropping out of the U.S. News & World Report rankings.

Interim Dean Russell Korobkin wrote to the law school, “Third-party rankings can provide a useful service in this regard if their methodology is transparent, if they value features of the schools’ programs that are reasonable proxies for educational quality, and if they provide incentives for schools to compete in ways that improve educational quality and ultimately benefit the legal profession. Although no rankings can provide a perfect measure of quality, the U.S. News rankings are particularly problematic.”

He explained that “the rankings disincentivize schools from supporting public service careers for their graduates, building a diverse student population, and awarding need-based financial aid. UCLA Law does all of these things, but honoring our core values comes at a cost in rankings points.”

Korobkin added, “We are under no illusion that UCLA Law’s decision will have a substantial impact on how law schools are evaluated by U.S. News. Approximately 80 percent of a law school’s U.S. News ‘score’ is based on publicly available data and the surveys of reputation that U.S. News itself conducts, so U.S. News undoubtedly will continue to rank all of the law schools, perhaps with only minor methodological adjustments. Nonetheless, it is important for us to use this moment to reinforce our values and do what we can to encourage positive change by withholding our cooperation. We are eager to work with U.S. News, or with any other organization that wishes to rank law schools, to help determine a methodology that can provide useful comparative information for potential students without creating harmful incentives for schools that fail to encourage the improvement of legal education.”

UCLA Law is the eighth law school (including those of Harvard and Yale Universities) to withdraw from U.S. News rankings.

Share Article

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Carlos “Two Bears” Gonzales, a Native American man with dark hair, stands in front of the First Peoples’ Center.
‘Thankstaking’ Celebrations
Gain Momentum
A tower on the UC Berkeley campus and a view of San Francisco Bay beyond, at dusk.
Berkeley (Finally) Agrees
to Make Online Content Accessible
President Biden, an older white man with white hair, at a microphone.
Payment Pause Extended Amid Legal Battles

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Defeated Sheriff Candidate Objects to Decisive Student Votes

Saudis Celebrate World Cup Victory by Giving Students Day Off

Lawmakers Complain of Racist Images at U of Illinois Chicago

Calls for Removal of U of Arizona Administrator Grow

Survey Notes Benefits of Public Service Loan Forgiveness

Record Application Year for Tennessee Promise

Back to Top
 