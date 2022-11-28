1 Killed, 4 Others Shot at Florida A&M

One person was killed and four others were shot at Florida A&M University Sunday afternoon.

The university identified the victims (including the man who was killed) as adult males and one juvenile. A statement on Twitter said that “based on initial reports,” it appears that none of the victims are Florida A&M students.

Larry Robinson, the university’s president, said, “I want to assure the FAMU community the shooting incident that occurred on campus is not an ongoing threat to the community.”

Police are looking for the shooter.