SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
1 Killed, 4 Shot at Florida A&M
November 29, 2022
One person was killed and four others were shot at Florida A&M University Sunday afternoon.
The university identified the victims (including the man who was killed) as adult males and one juvenile. A statement on Twitter said that “based on initial reports,” it appears that none of the victims are Florida A&M students.
Larry Robinson, the university’s president, said, “I want to assure the FAMU community the shooting incident that occurred on campus is not an ongoing threat to the community.”
Police are looking for the shooter.
Trending Stories
- Fine arts, communications degrees qualify as STEM for immigrants
- 1 Killed, 4 Shot at Florida A&M
- New presidents or provosts: Elon FIU Sherman Southeast New Mexico Spring Hill Stroudsburg
- More students take more credits at Camden County College
- Answers to questions about a smooth pathway to retirement (opinion)
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
Most Shared Stories
- As community colleges struggle, dual enrollment grows
- Seven professor actions that contribute to student well-being (infographic)
- A professor tries to convince herself not to quit academe (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Survey: Campus facilities' impact on student success
- Auburn professor awarded $646k in damages in speech case
as STEM Degrees?