1 Killed, 4 Shot at Florida A&M

By

Scott Jaschik
November 29, 2022

One person was killed and four others were shot at Florida A&M University Sunday afternoon.

The university identified the victims (including the man who was killed) as adult males and one juvenile. A statement on Twitter said that “based on initial reports,” it appears that none of the victims are Florida A&M students.

Larry Robinson, the university’s president, said, “I want to assure the FAMU community the shooting incident that occurred on campus is not an ongoing threat to the community.”

Police are looking for the shooter.

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

