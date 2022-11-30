Edward Waters U Shuts Down Faculty Union

Edward Waters University, a historically Black university in Florida, has ended recognition of its faculty union, The Tributary reported.

The university cited “core values and Christian tenets.” The Supreme Court has indeed ruled that private and religious college need not recognize unions, but some colleges do recognize them anyway. For 21 years, Edward Waters has done so.

A university statement said, “The assertion of the university’s rights as a religious educational institution, acknowledged by the Supreme Court of the United States and the National Labor Relations Board, will also allow EWU to be driven by its faith-based Christian mission, rather than the political agendas often associated with federal labor policies.”

Faculty criticized the decision. Kenneth Davis, a criminal justice professor and president of the faculty union, said, “De-recognizing the union is a union-busting tactic, so it makes it harder to keep people engaged. The union is a bargaining organization for the faculty. It helps to support academic freedom, which involves free speech, the ability to challenge and speak out and do research and present that research without fear of retribution.”