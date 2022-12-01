SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Purdue Will Again Require SAT/ACT

By

Scott Jaschik
December 1, 2022

Purdue University will once again require all applicants to submit SAT or ACT scores. The requirement, dropped during the pandemic, will take effect in the fall of 2024.

“The evidence is clear that test scores provide essential information in a comprehensive admissions evaluation that enables us to ensure the optimal chance of success for each admitted student,” said Kris Wong Davis, Purdue vice provost for enrollment management.

More than 1,800 four-year colleges are test optional or test-free for this year.

Share Article

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

The LDS temple in Salt Lake City, Utah.
A Chill at BYU
This photograph taken on November 7, 2022 shows the logos of social networks Twitter and Mastodon reflected in smartphone screens, in Paris.
The Gradual, Disjointed Dispersion
of Academic Twitter
Shedding Light
on the ‘Learn and Work Ecosystem’

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Yale Accused of Discriminating Against Mentally Ill Students

New Auburn Coach Apologizes for Social Media Activity

NYU Puts $1 Billion Into Brooklyn Engineering School

Stanford Investigates President Over Research Integrity

Purdue Will Again Require SAT/ACT

Space Diamonds From an Ancient Dwarf Planet: Academic Minute

Back to Top
 