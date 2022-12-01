SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Purdue Will Again Require SAT/ACT
December 1, 2022
Purdue University will once again require all applicants to submit SAT or ACT scores. The requirement, dropped during the pandemic, will take effect in the fall of 2024.
“The evidence is clear that test scores provide essential information in a comprehensive admissions evaluation that enables us to ensure the optimal chance of success for each admitted student,” said Kris Wong Davis, Purdue vice provost for enrollment management.
More than 1,800 four-year colleges are test optional or test-free for this year.
