Stanford Investigates President Over Research Integrity

Stanford University is investigating whether its president, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, had any role in possible misconduct in papers he co-wrote prior to becoming president, the Bay Area News Group reported.

The allegations concern the authenticity of several images in the papers. The charges were first reported in the student newspaper at Stanford, The Stanford Daily.

A Stanford spokeswoman said Tessier-Lavigne “was not involved in any way in the generation or presentation of the panels that have been queried” in two of the papers. Of the other two, she said the issues “do not affect the data, results or interpretation of the papers.”

On Tuesday evening, Tessier-Lavigne said he welcomed the investigation. “Scientific integrity is of utmost importance both to the university and to me personally. I support this process and will fully cooperate with it, and I appreciate the oversight by the Board of Trustees.”