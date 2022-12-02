SUNY Sees Massive Increase in Applications

The State University of New York system is seeing huge success in getting students to apply earlier in the year.

This year, students had the opportunity to apply for free to up to five SUNY campuses, for a savings of $250. On average, each applicant applied to two SUNY campuses. At the same time, SUNY has seen increases in applications from potential students from other states. SUNY launched an out-of-state tuition-match option this application season, where applicants in California, Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Vermont are eligible to receive in-state tuition and fees at a SUNY institution. From that program alone, applications are up nearly 80 percent for the fall 2023 cycle, and across all states outside New York, applications are up about 70 percent.

SUNY has seen a more than 110 percent year-over-year increase—from 97,257 to 204,437—in fall 2023 applications.