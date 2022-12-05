U of Nebraska Regents Fire Tenured Professor

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents voted unanimously to fire Julie Stone, an associate professor of biochemistry at the Lincoln campus, The Lincoln Journal Star reported.

Stone “lacked the professional competence expected of a tenured faculty member,” Nebraska president Ted Carter said in calling for her removal. A faculty committee agreed with the recommendation.

Stone spoke to the board members before their vote and urged them to let her stay. Stone said that she was given two to three times the teaching loads of other faculty members. As a result of conflicts she had with her department, her other work and research suffered, she said. In protest, Stone said she stopped completing the annual “activity insight form” required by employees, which asks them to detail their teaching, research and outreach work throughout the year.