SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Pacific U Strips Name of Racist Editor From Building
Pacific University's board voted unanimously this weekend to remove the name of Harvey W. Scott from a campus building, The Oregonian reported.
“Pacific acknowledges historical ties with and past recognition of a community leader who advanced racism in our state, and we apologize for the harm it has caused,” President Jenny Coyle said in a Monday letter to employees and students. “We are committed to examining and learning from our past."
The Oregonian article said, "Scott, the first graduate of Pacific University, edited the Morning Oregonian almost continuously from 1865 until his death in 1910, and held a minority ownership interest in the paper published by Henry Pittock. Under Scott, the newspaper excused lynching, promoted Jim Crow segregation, opposed equal rights for women and people of color, celebrated laws to exclude Asian immigrants and described Native Americans as uncivilized, saying their extermination might be needed. Explicitly racist editorials on the pages Scott oversaw openly mocked Black equality and interracial marriage, saying it degraded white people."
The Oregonian ran a recent series on Scott's history.
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- The power of gender-sensitive mentoring
- I know first-hand that adult learners need a variety of supports to succeed
- Tips for designing activities that tackle cheating in digital environments
- Tips to balance teaching and research activities
- Confusion diffusion: nine ways to prepare students to work with uncertainty
Most Shared Stories
- UT Southwestern settles long-running discrimination case
- Fine arts, communications degrees qualify as STEM for immigrants
- A professor tries to convince herself not to quit academe (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Seven professor actions that contribute to student well-being (infographic)
- As community colleges struggle, dual enrollment grows
Legal Review of OPMs