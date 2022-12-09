SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
$100 Million Gift Johns Hopkins in Bologna
December 9, 2022
Johns Hopkins University has announced a $100 million gift for School of Advanced International Studies campus in Bologna, Italy.
The gift is from James and Morag Anderson.
The funds will be used, among other things, for faculty expansion, financial aid and facilities.
A video about the gift may be found here.
