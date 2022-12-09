College Towns for Students on a Budget

A new study examines which college towns are the best places for students on a budget, The New York Times reported.

The study, by BrokeScholar.com, a scholarship and grant search engine, compared 100 cities in three categories: “Affordability” awarded points for lower median rent, general cost of living and average cost of college tuition; “demographics” rewarded cities with larger shares of 20-somethings and unmarried residents; and the “fun and opportunity” category was based on unemployment rates, biking and walking scores, and the concentration of bars.

Kansas college fared well. At the top of the list was Manhattan, Kan., home to Kansas State University, followed by Lawrence, Kan., home to the University of Kansas.