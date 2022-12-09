SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

College Towns for Students on a Budget

By

Scott Jaschik
December 9, 2022

A new study examines which college towns are the best places for students on a budget, The New York Times reported.

The study, by BrokeScholar.com, a scholarship and grant search engine, compared 100 cities in  three categories: “Affordability” awarded points for lower median rent, general cost of living and average cost of college tuition; “demographics” rewarded cities with larger shares of 20-somethings and unmarried residents; and the “fun and opportunity” category was based on unemployment rates, biking and walking scores, and the concentration of bars.

Kansas college fared well. At the top of the list was Manhattan, Kan., home to Kansas State University, followed by Lawrence, Kan., home to the University of Kansas.

 

Share Article

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Kim Hunter Reed, a Black woman with dark hair wearing glasses, and Tristan Denley, a white man wearing glasses and a bow tie.
New Campaign Wants to Prove ‘College Is Worth It’
A group of community college students in the Exploring Transfer program at Vassar College sit at tables at a program event and applaud.
Building Bridges to the Liberal Arts
Logo of the Texas Library Coalition for United Action
Is a Deal Between 44 Texas Colleges
and Elsevier ‘Historic’?

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Man Charged With Killing Co-Worker at College

Twins Win $1.5M After Being Accused of Cheating

Fitch Ratings: ‘Deteriorating’ Outlook for Higher Ed in 2023

Boston College to Ban E-Scooters and More

Making Blood Stem Cells on a Microchip: Academic Minute

Southern University Students Killed While Changing Tire

Back to Top
 