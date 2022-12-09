SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
College Towns for Students on a Budget
A new study examines which college towns are the best places for students on a budget, The New York Times reported.
The study, by BrokeScholar.com, a scholarship and grant search engine, compared 100 cities in three categories: “Affordability” awarded points for lower median rent, general cost of living and average cost of college tuition; “demographics” rewarded cities with larger shares of 20-somethings and unmarried residents; and the “fun and opportunity” category was based on unemployment rates, biking and walking scores, and the concentration of bars.
Kansas college fared well. At the top of the list was Manhattan, Kan., home to Kansas State University, followed by Lawrence, Kan., home to the University of Kansas.
Trending Stories
- New presidents or provosts: Coconino Elon Florida Gannon MIT Rosemont UC
- Vassar connects two-year colleges and liberal arts colleges
- Fitch Ratings: ‘Deteriorating’ Outlook for Higher Ed in 2023
- Why too much public self-promotion by academics is damaging (opinion)
- Man Charged With Killing Co-Worker at College
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
Most Shared Stories
- Report finds faculty diversity isn't meeting student needs
- Seven professor actions that contribute to student well-being (infographic)
- A professor tries to convince herself not to quit academe (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Why does Florida have so many failed leadership searches?
- Higher education must do more to support and value teaching (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
and Elsevier ‘Historic’?