Kanye West Stripped of Honorary Degree
December 12, 2022
The School of the Art Institute of Chicago has revoked an honorary degree granted in 2015 to Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, The Chicago Sun-Times reported.
“The School of the Art Institute of Chicago condemns and repudiates Kanye West’s (now known as Ye) anti-Black, antisemitic, racist, and dangerous statements, particularly those directed at Black and Jewish communities. Ye’s actions do not align with SAIC’s mission and values, and we’ve rescinded his honorary degree,” SAIC officials said in a statement.
