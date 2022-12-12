SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
VP at Bronx CC Leaves Amid Criticism
December 12, 2022
Kay Ellis, vice president of administration and finance at Bronx Community College, has resigned from her position, effective Dec. 31, The Bronx Times reported.
She resigned the day before a vote of no confidence was scheduled. Despite her resignation, the College Senate passed the measure, 47 to 7.
The college went without heat for more than a month this fall.
Ellis did not respond to a request for comment.
