S.C. Politician’s Expedited Bob Jones Degree Scrutinized

By

Josh Moody
December 13, 2022

Bob Jones University is facing scrutiny from its accreditor related to a fast-track master’s degree awarded to Ellen Weaver, South Carolina’s newly elected superintendent of education.

Weaver, who was elected this fall, will receive a master’s degree in educational leadership this month after completing a two-year master’s degree program in six months, The Greenville News reported. Weaver enrolled in a master’s program while campaigning for the superintendent post to fulfill the educational requirement of a master’s degree for the role.

Now, after fielding complaints related to Weaver’s expedited degree, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges has asked Bob Jones University to submit a monitoring report. The newspaper quoted SACSCOC officials as saying they will be looking into policies that permit fast-tracking a degree and whether the university followed standard procedures and met student learning outcomes.

Weaver also earned her undergraduate degree at Bob Jones University, a conservative Christian college. The Greenville News notes that various BJU officials donated to her superintendent campaign.

According to The Greenville News, Randy Page, a spokesperson for Bob Jones University, said one could apply for a fast-tracked course in consultation with the faculty program coordinator.

