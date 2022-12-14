SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Northeastern to Launch Miami Campus

December 14, 2022

Northeastern University will open a campus in Miami in 2023, the Boston-based institution announced Tuesday. The campus—the university’s 14th—will be located in the city’s Wynwood neighborhood and will offer more than 20 graduate programs with a focus on technology, health care and finance.

The announcement noted that Miami has attracted many new tech jobs and companies in the past year—including Amazon, Goldman Sachs and Spotify—to the point where some are calling the city “the next Silicon Valley.”

“Miami is an ecosystem of economic growth with a blossoming tech culture and a growing demand for talent,” Northeastern president Joseph E. Aoun said in the university’s announcement. “An international city well positioned for the future, Miami is the ideal site in Northeastern’s global university system. We look forward to exciting partnerships with industry, government and academia across the state of Florida to bring degree programs in high-growth fields.”

Maria C. Alonso, a former banking executive and former president and CEO of the United Way Miami, will lead the Miami campus as CEO and regional dean.

