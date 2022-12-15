Alum Donates $100 Million to New NYU Building

New York University has received a gift of $100 million to go toward a giant new multipurpose building that has been in development since 2016, the university announced Wednesday. The funds were contributed by John Paulson, a Stern School of Business alumnus, for whom the building will be named. The gift is among the largest in the history of NYU’s Washington Square campus.

At 735,000 square feet, the John A. Paulson Center is slated to be the campus’s biggest academic building. Scheduled to open in 2023, the facility will include new classrooms, a proscenium theater, rehearsal spaces, practice rooms, common areas, athletic facilities, a freshman dorm, dining areas and faculty housing. The building is also planned to be rated LEED Gold.

“I do believe that education is the great equalizer and provides a pathway for both economic and social mobility. For that reason, the primary focus of my philanthropy has been in the support of education. A secondary but significant focus has been in supporting the arts. While the arts may not provide the highest income for living, the arts do provide a reason for living, which is why they need our support,” Paulson said in a dedication ceremony for the center. “This gift to NYU fulfills both these philanthropic goals. It helps provide the resources for the highest-quality education in performing and human arts where students will now have world class facilities in acting, dance, music and theater and also in sports, with the incredible new athletic facilities.”