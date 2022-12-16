SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Understanding Teacher Shortages: Academic Minute
December 16, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Tuan D. Nguyen, assistant professor of education at Kansas State University, explores the critical problem of teacher shortages. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- Three blended learning challenges and how to overcome themXi'an Jiaotong - Liverpool University
- Open research is a tough nut to crack. Here’s how we can get startedUniversity of Bristol, UK Reproducibility Network (UKRN)
- What AI-generated lesson plans might mean for educatorsQueensland University of Technology
- Why is digital transformation such a challenge for HE?Jisc
- How to change research cultures to support the well-being of PhD students Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, Universities Policy Engagement Network (UPEN)
Most Shared Stories
- Vassar connects two-year colleges and liberal arts colleges
- Faculty member issues dire warning to grad students about jobs
- Texas consortium of 44 colleges strikes deal with Elsevier
- Seven professor actions that contribute to student well-being (infographic)
- State systems group plans to measure and promote higher ed value
You may also be interested in...
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Harvard Hires Its First Black President
Embattled NCAA Puts a Politician at the Helm
Report: Education Dept. Unable to Manage Wage-Garnishment System