SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Holy Names U Will Close in May 2023

By

Scott Jaschik
December 19, 2022

Holy Names University, a 154-year-old institution in Oakland, Calif., announced on Monday that it will close after the spring semester.

The university “has struggled to remain open as it faced rising operational costs, declining enrollment, and an increased need for institutional aid. Both COVID-19 and an economic downturn disproportionately impacted HNU students,” the university said in a statement.

In the fall of 2022, the university enrolled 520 undergraduates and 423 graduate students. This number for spring 2023 has significantly declined “as students struggle to make tuition payments or are uncertain about the university’s future,” the statement said. Currently 449 students total are registered for the spring 2023 semester.

An agreement with Dominican University of California will allow students to transfer credits after the spring term.

Holy Names faces $49 million in debt on its property.

Cazenovia College announced Dec. 7 that it would close at the end of the spring semester as well.

Share Article

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Seeking Accountability
NYU Pauses Music Ed Admissions
Our Most-Read Stories of 2022

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Arrest of Student in Class Roils Winston-Salem State

Remaining UC Strikers Reach Tentative Deal but Some Dissent

Faculty Groups Seek Ouster of Purdue NW Chancellor

Youngstown State to Welcome Back Retrenched Professors

Education Department Releases Additional Guidance for 90/10 Rule

Lawmakers: Birmingham-Southern May Close in 2023

Back to Top
 