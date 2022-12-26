Juilliard Places Professor or Leave Amid Harassment Probe

The Juilliard School has placed a professor on leave and commissioned a new investigation of charges that he harassed students, The New York Times reported.

A spokeswoman for the school said it had previously investigated the professor, Robert Beaser, who had been chair of the composition department. The spokeswoman did not say what those investigations found.

An article published last week in VAN, a magazine about classical music, said he had sexual relationships with students and that, in one case, he tied a female student’s career opportunities to her willingness to comply.

Beaser did not respond to a request for comment. “I am aware that there will be an independent investigation,” he told VAN. “I look forward to cooperating with it.”