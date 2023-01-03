SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Holy Names University Will Close in 2023

By

Scott Jaschik
January 3, 2023

Holy Names University, a 154-year-old institution in Oakland, Calif., announced last month that it will close after the spring semester.

The university “has struggled to remain open as it faced rising operational costs, declining enrollment, and an increased need for institutional aid. Both COVID-19 and an economic downturn disproportionately impacted HNU students,” the university said in a statement.

In the fall of 2022, the university enrolled 520 undergraduates and 423 graduate students. This number for spring 2023 has significantly declined “as students struggle to make tuition payments or are uncertain about the university’s future,” the statement said. Currently 449 students total are registered for the spring 2023 semester.

An agreement with Dominican University of California will allow students to transfer credits after the spring term.

Holy Names faces $49 million in debt on its property.

Cazenovia College announced Dec. 7 that it would close at the end of the spring semester as well.

Share Article

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

The painting shows the prophet Muhammad on the right, a man with black hair and a beard wearing a turban, and on the left is the angel Gabriel, who has wings.
Academic Freedom
vs. Rights of Muslim Students
House Appropriations Committee chair Rosa DeLauro, a congresswoman from Connecticut who has short purple hair.
More Money for Pell Grants, Research
The five members of the North Idaho College Board of Trustees, all white people, sit at a table with a red skirt.
Reshaping North Idaho College

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Ph.D. Student Arrested in University of Idaho Murders

Juilliard Places Professor on Leave Amid Harassment Probe

U of California Grad Students Win Big Pay Increases

Words and Phrases to Banish in 2023

Holy Names University Will Close in 2023

Coming Soon: Newsletter From Inside Higher Ed Focused on Student Success

Back to Top
 