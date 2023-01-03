Words and Phrases to Banish in 2023

Lake Superior State University has released its annual list of 10 words and phrases that it thinks should be banished “for misuse, overuse and uselessness.”

First place goes to “GOAT.” “The acronym for Greatest of All Time gets the goat of petitioners and judges for overuse, misuse, and uselessness,” said the university’s announcement. “‘Applied to everyone and everything from athletes to chicken wings,’ an objector declared. ‘How can anyone or anything be the GOAT, anyway?’ Records fall; time continues. Some sprinkle GOAT like table salt on ‘anyone who’s really good.’”

Second place is “inflection point.” “Mathematical term that entered everyday parlance and lost its original meaning … ‘Chronic throat-clearing from historians, journalists, scientists, or politicians. Its ubiquity has driven me to an inflection point of throwing soft objects about whenever I hear it,’ a quipster recounted. ‘Inflection point has reached its saturation point and point of departure,’ proclaimed another.”

Third place is “quiet quitting.” “Trendy but inaccurate. Not an employee who inconspicuously resigns. Instead, an employee who completes the minimum requirements for a position,” said the university.

The complete list is available here.