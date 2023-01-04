SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

NCAA Panel Urges Slew of New Benefits for Division I Athletes

By

Doug Lederman
January 4, 2023

A committee charged with envisioning a “transformation” of big-time college sports appears to have opted for an evolutionary rather than revolutionary approach, recommending more benefits for athletes and more control for conferences and institutions over some of the more dramatic proposals it was purportedly considering.

The final report of the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s Division I Transformation Committee, published Tuesday, proposes a raft of new benefits for athletes who compete in the association’s top level, including medical coverage for athletics-related injuries for two years after they graduate or stop playing, 10 years’ worth of funding to complete their degrees, and more mental health support. It also recommends raising the bar for colleges to join Division I and putting much more decision-making authority related to specific sports in the hands of new committees that would be made up of experts in those sports.

The committee opted not to throw its weight strongly and openly behind ideas that would be likely to prove most divisive, literally, by enabling the biggest and wealthiest programs to further separate themselves from less wealthy programs such as, for instance, calling for eliminating the caps on the number of scholarships that can be offered in sports like football. Some had speculated that the committee might recommend breaking Division I up into units that would allow the richest programs to govern themselves more directly. But it opted not to do that, at least formally, though some of the decentralization it proposes would move in that direction.

“We made a critical choice early on to maintain a ‘big tent’ approach for Division I,” Julie Cromer and Greg Sankey, the committee’s co-chairs, wrote in the report. Cromer is athletics director at Ohio University and Sankey is commissioner of the Southeastern Conference. “While the breadth and diversity of Division I presents challenges, it’s also a fundamental part of the magic that is college sports. In the Committee’s view—and in the view of most outside voices who joined us—breaking Division I apart would damage what is vital and essential about college sports.”

The committee’s report also makes the case that some of the more significant potential changes in big-time sports can’t be accomplished without help from Congress, specifically in the form of an antitrust exemption that could clear the way to colleges paying athletes over and above their scholarships.

Share Article

Doug Lederman

Doug Lederman is editor and co-founder of Inside Higher Ed. He helps lead the news organization's editorial operations, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Doug speaks widely about higher education, including on C-Span and National Public Radio and at meetings and on campuses around the country, and his work has appeared in The New York Times and USA Today, among other publications. Doug was managing editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education from 1999 to 2003. Before that, Doug had worked at The Chronicle since 1986 in a variety of roles, first as an athletics reporter and editor. He has won three National Awards for Education Reporting from the Education Writers Association, including one in 2009 for a series of Inside Higher Ed articles he co-wrote on college rankings. He began his career as a news clerk at The New York Times. He grew up in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and graduated in 1984 from Princeton University. Doug lives with his wife, Kate Scharff, in Bethesda, Md.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

A white man wearing a cap covered in sensors that will track his brain activity.
Should Class Participation
Be Graded?
A white sign with black letters reads "Need staff urgently."
The Great Resignation at Community Colleges
Two white people hanging out on a campus quad. The person on the right is in a pink hammock.
More Than Just a Safe Space

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

‘Adaptation Across the Higher Ed Landscape’: A Special Report

Jackson State Delays Student Move-Ins Due to Water Problems

Molly Broad, Who Had a Career Full of Higher Ed Firsts, Dies

NCAA Panel Urges Slew of New Benefits for Division I Athletes

Social Sharing and a False Sense of Knowledge: Academic Minute

Ph.D. Student Arrested in University of Idaho Murders

Back to Top
 