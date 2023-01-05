SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Bristol Community College’s Computer Systems Hacked

By

Marjorie Valbrun
January 5, 2023

Bristol Community College’s computer systems were recently hacked in a ransomware incident, The Sun Chronicle reported.

Officials of the Massachusetts college said in a statement posted on the institution’s website Dec. 30 that the computer network was hacked by a “criminal cyberattack” and “this incident involved ransomware encryption,” according to The Sun Chronicle.

“The college has discovered a network interruption issue impacting onsite internet and network functions including email, Teams, shared document sites and information systems, for students and employees,” the statement said, adding that the attack occurred around Dec. 23.

“At this time, Bristol Community College has no forensic evidence that this incident resulted in the unauthorized access to, or acquisition of, personal information,” the statement said.

Email and some online services, including enrollment, student accounts and financial aid, were temporarily unavailable as a result, the website said.

Marjorie Valbrun

