Texas Universities Offer to Freeze Tuition for $1 Billion

The leaders of the six largest university systems in Texas have agreed to freeze tuition for undergraduates for the next two years—if the state provides $1 billion in extra funds, The Texas Tribune reported.

The system presidents said the university chancellors asked for more general-revenue funding as well as more funding for university employee health insurance and the program that gives free college tuition to military veterans and their children.

“Our education mission is funded almost entirely by two sources of funding: state support and student tuition and fees,” said the letter to Texas legislators, which The Texas Tribune obtained Tuesday. “Without increased state support, Texas institutions must look to additional efficiencies and then tuition and fees to be able to continue to maintain high quality education. In order to hold tuition flat for our students and their families, Texas universities seek increased state investment.”

During the last legislative session, the Legislature put an additional $486 million into higher education.