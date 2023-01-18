SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Presentation College Will Close

By

Scott Jaschik
January 18, 2023

Presentation College, a smallestimates are from 400 - 800 students, but they aren't from the college -sj Roman Catholic institution in South Dakota, will close at the end of the summer 2023 term.

"After careful evaluation of the sustainability of the college’s academic programs, and a thorough review of alternatives, the Board of Trustees and Presentation Sisters reluctantly decided to close the physical campus and implement teach-out programs as the most responsible way to steward students’ pathways to completing their degrees,” Sister Mary Thomas, president of the Presentation Sisters Corporate Board said. “We understand and share the heartbreak by our students, faculty, staff, alumni, and Aberdeen community, and we will work closely with them to succeed through this transition.”

The Presentation Sisters founded the College in 1951 to fulfill its mission of rural health care and service through nursing education. The college later expanded to include academic programs in health and natural sciences, and social science and humanities. The Presentation Sisters have continuously sponsored the college and retained ownership of the campus land with the college as a separate nonprofit.

Just before the COVID-19 pandemic, the college embarked on a year-long process of examining data and market impacts, and its potential for growing enrollment to achieve sustainability. The college's rural location, difficult for many out-of-state students to access, was already a known factor, along with a significant dependency on tuition revenue and gifts. The impact of COVID-19 exacerbated the college’s challenges, the college said in an announcement.

For students who are unable to graduate this year, the college has teach-out agreements with the University of Mary (Bismarck, North Dakota) and Olivet College (Olivet, Michigan) and continues to pursue adding agreements.

Two small private colleges, Cazenovia College in New York and Holy Names University in California, announced that they would close in December.

Share Article

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Jeff Docking, a white man wearing a business suit, stands in front of a lectern.
A Collision of Innovation
and Interests
Randi Weingarten, a middle-aged white woman with gray hair, wears a black puffer jacket and holds a microphone.
University of Illinois at Chicago
Faculty Members Strike
A student on a wooded campus wearing a face mask.
Age Matters

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Professor Who Showed Painting of Muhammad Sues Hamline

Audit: Office of Federal Student Aid Bungled Loan Overhaul

Bay State College at Risk of Losing Accreditation

Some Colleges Appeal Borrower-Defense Settlement

Xavier University, Ochsner Health Plan New Medical School

A $75M Gift for Minnesota’s University of St. Thomas

Back to Top
 