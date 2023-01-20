SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Delaware State Students Protest Campus Police

By

Scott Jaschik
January 20, 2023

Delaware State University students on Wednesday held a protest of the university’s police forces, The Delaware News Journal reported.

Students at the historically Black college protested both what they said was excessive force by police officers and a lack of response to serious crimes.

From August 2022 to the day before this protest, the university’s public crime log shows seven reports of rape on campus. Each case is marked as pending.

“We’re just trying to bring awareness to student rights,” said one freshman in attendance, Micaih Lloyd. “Not all students feel safe on campus. We’re supposed to be at a place where we feel loved, where we feel at home. Administration needs to make a change.”

Carlos Holmes, a spokesman for the university, stressed that all students have a right to free speech. “Bottom line is, students have expressed serious concerns about this,” Holmes said. “And the university is listening.”

Share Article

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

A white person's hand holding a smartphone showing the TikTok logo.
Students and Experts Agree: TikTok Bans Are Useless
An artist's depiction of a brain from above. On the left side of the brain, straight black-and-white lines suggest technology. On the right, curved lines and colors suggest human creativity.
AI Writing Detection: A Losing Battle Worth Fighting
Kenneth Roth, a middle-aged white man with gray hair and glasses.
Harvard Backtracks on Fellowship Award

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Yale Softens Mental Health Policies for Students

Florida Bars AP Course in African American Studies

Student Loan Servicer Lays Off 500 Employees

‘Free’ Online Program at Central State Shutters Amid Controversy

Delaware State Students Protest Campus Police

New Report Outlines Another Way of Gauging Higher Ed’s Value

Back to Top
 