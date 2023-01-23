Temple Apologizes to Alums for Erroneous Award Emails

A batch of emails offering congratulations for being selected for a “30 Under 30” award went out by mistake to some Temple University alumni, leading to an apology by the university on social media.

“Hey @TempleUniv young alumni - we messed up and we're sorry. You are all 30 Under 30 in our [heart emoji],” read the Thursday tweet from the @TempleAlumni account.

Deirdre Hopkins, a Temple University spokeswoman, said the college apologized to all the recipients of the inadvertent email.

“The intended recipients, the 30 under 30 honorees, have been properly notified. We are inviting all of the inadvertent recipients to a special access alumni event later in the spring,” Hopkins said in an email.

Hopkins said Friday she didn’t have details on how many people mistakenly received the award email.

Social media responses tilted toward the humorous and self-deprecating.

“Saw the words ‘distinguished alumni’ and knew someone messed up,” wrote one Twitter user.

Some, however, criticized the mistake.

“When they hit you with the ‘oops’ [skull emoji] I’m embarrassed to be a graduate of Temple’s communication school— their communication has always been horrible,” wrote Carly Civello.

In an email, Civello, 22, said she earned a bachelor’s degree in advertising from Temple last May and now works as an associate art director.

“I know they can do better, and I hope they learn from this mistake,” Civello wrote.