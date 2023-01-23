SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
University Workers Die in Suspected Murder-Suicide
January 23, 2023
A suspected murder-suicide being investigated by police in Little Rock, Ark., involved a married couple who worked at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
Nathan Petty, the university’s director of research and compliance, is suspected of fatally shooting his wife, Stacy, an advanced practice registered nurse and director of the academic hospital’s virtual urgent care clinic, on Jan. 16 before turning a gun on himself.
In a statement to KARK, the family of Stacy Petty said the couple had separated last year after getting married in 2018, and a court hearing in their divorce was set for next month.
