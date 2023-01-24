SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Creative Hustle: Academic Minute
January 24, 2023
Today on the Academic Minute: Sam Seidel, K-12 lab director at Stanford University’s d.school and co-author of Creative Hustle: Blaze Your Own Path and Make Work That Matters, explains the benefits of what he calls creative hustle. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
