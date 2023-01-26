SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Former DeSales Priest Sentenced in Child Sex Abuse Case

By

Jaime Adame
January 26, 2023

A former priest who worked at DeSales University has been sentenced to 37 months in prison after pleading guilty to accessing child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania announced Tuesday.

William McCandless accessed “over 3,000 webpages depicting and offering child sex abuse images” in 2017, according to authorities, as well as dozens of stories that graphically described “the sexual torture of young boys.”

McCandless, a DeSales alum, worked at the university’s Wellness Center from February to October 2017, The Allentown Morning Call reported. His employment was terminated when university officials learned he was under investigation.

Share Article

Read more by

Jaime Adame

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Steve Easton, a white man with gray hair wearing a business suit and tie.
Firing Tenured Faculty,
With No Appeal Right
The campus of Hilbert College, buildings surrounding a lake.
An Unlikely Pairing
Will University of Arkansas System Buy University of Phoenix?

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Former DeSales Priest Sentenced in Child Sex Abuse Case

Tool Maps Campus Sexual Assault Policies, Stats

Share Best Practices and Strategies to Promote Student Success

Hamline Faculty Calls on President to Step Down

UCLA Suspends Ecologist, Scientists Ask Why

Short-Term Pell a Priority for Skills First Coalition

Back to Top
 