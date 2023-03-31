Lindenwood University Buys For-Profit Dorsey College

Lindenwood University in Missouri is expanding its reach with the acquisition of for-profit Dorsey College, a vocational school in Michigan, the St. Louis Business Journal reported Thursday.

Lindenwood Education System, the parent entity for Lindenwood University, is the official purchaser in the deal, and the two institutions will maintain separate accreditation. A university news release indicates that the purchase of Dorsey College is part of a larger plan “to build a network of schools with complementary educational programs that can provide life-long education leading to career advancement.” Lindenwood officials intend to convert Dorsey College into a nonprofit institution, which will require approval from the Department of Education.

“We believe the Lindenwood Education System is the beginning of a new network of schools that will attract students by providing them with a solution for lifelong learning that will enable them to achieve their personal and professional goals,” Linwood University president John Porter said.

Dorsey College has eight campus locations across Michigan, including a cosmetology school, according to its website. The college, founded in 1934, offers programs in fields such as health care, skilled trades, the culinary arts, emergency medical services and cosmetology.

Lindenwood officials did not provide the purchase price for the acquisition of Dorsey College.